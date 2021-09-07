Brokerages Expect Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.10 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) will report ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.93). Global Blood Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.97) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.13) to ($3.92). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.01) to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Global Blood Therapeutics.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $47.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.87 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.55% and a negative return on equity of 68.58%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $30.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.56. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $25.48 and a 1 year high of $64.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.97.

In related news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $38,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,363.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 29,402 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 213.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,260,000 after acquiring an additional 374,402 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 36.9% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 415,350.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 16,614 shares during the period.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.