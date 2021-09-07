Brokerages Expect Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.75 Million

Equities analysts expect Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) to report sales of $97.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $97.49 million and the highest is $98.00 million. Corcept Therapeutics posted sales of $86.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full year sales of $374.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $371.41 million to $377.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $438.33 million, with estimates ranging from $435.85 million to $440.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 19.08%.

CORT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $162,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $162,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $529,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,782,000. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1,706.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CORT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.43. The company had a trading volume of 463,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,129. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $31.18. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.13 and a 200-day moving average of $22.41.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

