Brokerages Expect Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) will report earnings per share of $0.72 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Brinker International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.53. Brinker International posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 157.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full year earnings of $4.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $5.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $6.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Brinker International.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 3.94%. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 79.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.88) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EAT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Brinker International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their target price on Brinker International from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brinker International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.92.

In other news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $76,426.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $725,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,715.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Brinker International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brinker International by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brinker International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 29,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Brinker International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Brinker International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International stock opened at $51.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.80. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $40.66 and a 1 year high of $78.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.01 and a 200-day moving average of $62.59.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brinker International (EAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.