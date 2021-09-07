Brokerages Anticipate Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $199.68 Million

Equities research analysts expect Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) to announce $199.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $193.00 million and the highest is $205.20 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full year sales of $764.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $760.00 million to $768.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $798.10 million, with estimates ranging from $721.98 million to $845.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Maravai LifeSciences.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $217.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.49 million. The company’s revenue was up 364.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRVI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.78.

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.77. 821,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,417. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $63.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.44 and its 200 day moving average is $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion and a PE ratio of 34.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 5,207.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,407,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,269 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at about $1,368,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.