Brokerages Anticipate Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) to Announce $0.83 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) to announce $0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.80. Edgewell Personal Care posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EPC. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPC. South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.3% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 97,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $41.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.95. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.00. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $46.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

