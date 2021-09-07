Brokerages Anticipate CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) will post ($0.30) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). CytomX Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($0.99). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.52% and a negative net margin of 96.67%. The business had revenue of $16.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.13 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTMX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

In other news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $704,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTMX. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 371.6% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 131,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 103,300 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 7,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,768,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,403,000 after buying an additional 451,485 shares during the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTMX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.15. 474,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,656. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.06. CytomX Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.28 and a one year high of $10.05.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

