Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) VP Vijay Mayadas Sells 1,093 Shares

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) VP Vijay Mayadas sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $185,176.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,396.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Vijay Mayadas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Vijay Mayadas sold 1,735 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $296,685.00.

Shares of BR stock traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $168.78. The company had a trading volume of 321,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.68 and a 200-day moving average of $160.82. The company has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 0.87. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.77 and a 12-month high of $177.16.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 40.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,052,000 after purchasing an additional 18,132 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 31.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 4,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 328.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 329.2% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.6% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 18,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

