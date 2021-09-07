Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Increased to $545.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $520.00 to $545.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $585.00 price target (up previously from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $549.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $497.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $481.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $470.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $343.48 and a 1 year high of $507.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,307,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $623,526,000 after buying an additional 55,925 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $413,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.1% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 19,715 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,401,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

