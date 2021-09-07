Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,312 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO opened at $497.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $481.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $470.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $343.48 and a 12-month high of $507.85.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $590.00 target price (up from $580.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.