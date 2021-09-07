Brightline Capital Management LLC Buys 175,000 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Brightline Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 205.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 260,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. CF Industries comprises 9.0% of Brightline Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Brightline Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $13,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in CF Industries by 4,588.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

Shares of NYSE CF traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.83. 40,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.84. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $57.19.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

