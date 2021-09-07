Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,321 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,779,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 224,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 27,640 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 262,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 14,177 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,478,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,644,000 after acquiring an additional 687,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 12,320 shares in the last quarter. 59.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.23.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.73%.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,652.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

