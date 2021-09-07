Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Purchases 463 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,117,000. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 84,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 252.9% during the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 145,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,444,000 after acquiring an additional 32,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 target price on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.20.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $191.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.14. The company has a market cap of $81.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.62%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,700 shares of company stock worth $868,686 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

