Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $840,000 Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,436 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $666.59 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $673.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $625.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $540.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.76, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. upped their price target on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $615.77.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at $7,804,082.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,363 shares of company stock worth $9,907,611. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

