Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in The Boeing by 10.5% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 20,655 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the second quarter valued at about $711,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 5.5% during the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,656 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Boeing by 17.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its position in The Boeing by 2.2% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.59.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $218.17 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $226.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.91.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.