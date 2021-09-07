Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys 3,637 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,915 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,118,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.60.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,812,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,785,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,211,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 193,525 shares of company stock worth $24,176,068 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT opened at $128.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.03. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $100.34 and a 52 week high of $129.40.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

