Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,092 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 77,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 15,375 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 123,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 206,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after buying an additional 36,757 shares during the last quarter.

IBMM stock opened at $27.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.01.

