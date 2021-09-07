Bp Plc Sells 3,787 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bp Plc lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,056 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,787 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $497.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $204.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $343.48 and a fifty-two week high of $507.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $481.42 and a 200-day moving average of $470.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen increased their target price on Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. upped their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective (up from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.52.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

