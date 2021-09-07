Bp Plc Sells 3,488 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Bp Plc decreased its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 27.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,488 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Square were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Square by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,066,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Square by 11.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Square in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Square by 3.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Square by 9.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $269.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $124.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.62, a PEG ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.00 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $258.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.77.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $2,732,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 410,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,063,104. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 20,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total value of $4,982,112.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,902,571.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 685,874 shares of company stock worth $167,732,740. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $296.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen raised Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.85.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

