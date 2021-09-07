Bp Plc Reduces Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bp Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,212 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,642,000. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 158.8% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 27,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 17,136 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 15.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 13.4% in the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 291,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,207,000 after buying an additional 8,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $61.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.96 and a 200 day moving average of $60.99.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.65%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at $996,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $24,774,551.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at $995,683.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.