Bp Plc Decreases Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Bp Plc lessened its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 63,940 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $7,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

AXTA opened at $29.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. On average, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $26,071.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

