Bp Plc Cuts Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bp Plc reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 30.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,785 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 6,542 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $3,206,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $1,181,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,446,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, July 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.83.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $214.91 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $171.50 and a 12-month high of $231.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

