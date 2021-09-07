Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,051 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,051 shares during the period. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 38,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.66. 247,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,507,855. The company has a market capitalization of $231.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

