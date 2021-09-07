Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,079 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. AdvicePeriod LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 569,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,971,000 after purchasing an additional 97,999 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $994,000.

NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.06. 20,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,282,914. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.47. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $92.42 and a 1-year high of $97.18.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

