Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,219 shares during the quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,625,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 242,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,483,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 38,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 319,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,891,000 after buying an additional 11,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,828,000 after buying an additional 261,034 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.18. 7,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,918. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $75.89 and a 52-week high of $109.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.01.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

