Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.13 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) to announce sales of $2.13 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.17 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton posted sales of $2.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full-year sales of $8.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.28 billion to $8.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.70 billion to $9.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAH. Truist Securities increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Shares of BAH traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.12. 471,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,453. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $74.32 and a 52 week high of $100.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $3,802,877.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $175,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,484 shares of company stock worth $4,517,047. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 574.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

