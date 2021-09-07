BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.92.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BJRI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wedbush decreased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $274,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,107,000 after buying an additional 68,138 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $19,647,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $20,104,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $203,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.22. 3,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,746. The stock has a market cap of $937.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.29. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $27.46 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

