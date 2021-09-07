Bithao Hits Market Cap of $9.26 Million (BHAO)

Bithao (CURRENCY:BHAO) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Bithao coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000327 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bithao has traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bithao has a total market capitalization of $9.26 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of Bithao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bithao alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00064994 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00017433 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.70 or 0.00142596 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001909 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00047252 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $404.33 or 0.00771815 BTC.

Bithao Coin Profile

Bithao (CRYPTO:BHAO) is a coin. Bithao’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,162,201 coins. Bithao’s official message board is N/A . Bithao’s official website is bithao.io/bithao-home

According to CryptoCompare, “BitHAO was initiated to change the rather restricted global market environment into a much more efficient and convenient one. In order to accomplish this, BitHAO is designed to start three businesses – ZZ Talk app, World Pay, and World Mall. “

Bithao Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bithao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bithao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bithao using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bithao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bithao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.