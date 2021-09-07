BitBall Price Tops $0.0039 (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 26.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 7th. One BitBall coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitBall has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar. BitBall has a total market cap of $2.54 million and $1.75 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,661.88 or 0.99981296 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00045440 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007845 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00069555 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007500 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006066 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000150 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

