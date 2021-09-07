BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,825 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 9.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 74.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLFS opened at $53.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.15 and a 200-day moving average of $40.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 887.81, a PEG ratio of 93.99 and a beta of 1.42. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $60.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 4.72%. On average, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 2,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $95,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,675 shares in the company, valued at $677,836.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total transaction of $389,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 228,314 shares of company stock worth $10,210,243. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLFS. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.44.

BioLife Solutions Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

