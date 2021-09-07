Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lowered its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Bio-Techne comprises 1.6% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $6,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TECH. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,757,000. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at $29,485,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,276,000 after acquiring an additional 70,089 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $964,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TECH shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Benchmark upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $459.91.

NASDAQ:TECH traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $510.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,249. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $474.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $429.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.14. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $228.66 and a 52 week high of $521.46.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 22.34%.

In other news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total value of $351,163.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Norman David Eansor sold 1,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.07, for a total value of $773,721.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,866 shares of company stock valued at $25,591,867 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions, most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

