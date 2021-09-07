Binance USD Trading 0% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. During the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion and $14.01 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance USD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00058930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002830 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00014780 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.25 or 0.00146900 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00044345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.71 or 0.00733284 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance USD Coin Profile

Binance USD (BUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 12,483,771,026 coins. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd . Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Buying and Selling Binance USD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

