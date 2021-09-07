Best of the Best (LON:BOTB) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Best of the Best PLC (LON:BOTB) shares dropped 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 650 ($8.49) and last traded at GBX 674.45 ($8.81). Approximately 3,622 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 28,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 698 ($9.12).

The firm has a market cap of £63.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,291.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,267.36.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a GBX 50 ($0.65) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Best of the Best’s previous dividend of $5.00. Best of the Best’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.02%.

Best of the Best PLC engages in the competition operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates weekly competitions to win luxury cars online, as well as through retail sites within airports and at shopping centers. It also operates competitions, which include prizes, such as motorbikes, watches, luxury gadgets, technology, holidays, and other items.

