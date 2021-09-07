Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 1,300 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWN. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 184.5% during the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,737,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,725 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,442,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,096,000 after acquiring an additional 826,612 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,374,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,406,000 after acquiring an additional 556,720 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,077,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,151,000 after acquiring an additional 510,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9,839.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 433,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,123,000 after buying an additional 429,096 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $164.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.35. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $94.22 and a 1 year high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

