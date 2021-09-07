Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 17.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.8% during the first quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 3,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.09.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $78.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.50 and a 200-day moving average of $76.04.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

