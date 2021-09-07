Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 14,332 JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2021

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 14,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 33.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,925,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,861,552,000 after buying an additional 59,821,318 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,900,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the second quarter worth $38,158,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 200.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 818,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,310,000 after purchasing an additional 546,065 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,028,000.

Shares of BBJP stock opened at $60.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.78.

