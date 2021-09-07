Bessemer Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 2,375.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 17,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,906,000 after acquiring an additional 16,416 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 168,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,282,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Pool by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Pool by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Pool by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 13,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,709,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.39, for a total value of $4,803,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,486,065.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total value of $815,455.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,544. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $496.89 on Tuesday. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $285.92 and a 52-week high of $498.95. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $475.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $421.88.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

