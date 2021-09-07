Belvoir Group PLC (LON:BLV) Insider Sells £1,205,000 in Stock

Belvoir Group PLC (LON:BLV) insider Dorian Gonsalves sold 482,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.27), for a total value of £1,205,000 ($1,574,340.21).

Shares of LON BLV opened at GBX 269.50 ($3.52) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £98.00 million and a PE ratio of 17.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 283.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 236.52. Belvoir Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 125 ($1.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 325.99 ($4.26).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. Belvoir Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.37%.

Belvoir Group PLC operates as a property franchise company in the United Kingdom. The company operates property franchises offering residential lettings and sales through 418 individual businesses primarily under the Belvoir, Newton Fallowell, Lovelle, Mortgage Advice Bureau, and Northwood brands. It also operates a network of financial advisers offering mortgage and other property related financial services.

