Belpointe Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 7.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 55I LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Well Done LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $10,666,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,529,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,341,000 after buying an additional 875,180 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter.

VTV traded down $1.02 on Tuesday, reaching $140.86. The company had a trading volume of 74,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818,043. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $100.68 and a 1 year high of $142.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.45.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

