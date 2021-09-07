Belpointe Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 109,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,685 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $24,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $67,000.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $233.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,901,775. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.05. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $162.85 and a 52 week high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

