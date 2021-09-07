Belpointe Asset Management LLC Raises Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $5,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 160.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,328,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,491,000 after acquiring an additional 8,838,436 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $395,558,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,399,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083,482 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Italy raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 155.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 2,068,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,330 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.86. 15,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,991. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.28. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $72.68 and a 1 year high of $104.27.

