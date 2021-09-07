Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,952 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,799 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABT. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 32,539 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Scholtz & Company LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 84,985 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,852,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 62,277 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,201 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,211,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total value of $17,054,509.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,525 shares of company stock worth $24,176,068 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABT. lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.60.

Shares of ABT traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.28. 66,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,805,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.03. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $100.34 and a 1 year high of $129.40. The stock has a market cap of $227.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

