Bellevue Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 17.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 4.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 444,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,921,000 after purchasing an additional 20,041 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in The Southern by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,405,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,518,000 after acquiring an additional 516,261 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in The Southern by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 580,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,058,000 after acquiring an additional 23,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Southern by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Southern stock opened at $66.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $70.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The Southern Company has a one year low of $51.22 and a one year high of $67.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.19.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total transaction of $98,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,250 shares of company stock valued at $663,820. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.69.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

