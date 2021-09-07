Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,635 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $11,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX opened at $257.83 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $219.50 and a 52-week high of $267.37. The company has a market capitalization of $74.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

BDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.33.

In related news, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $52,164.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,370 shares of company stock valued at $340,405 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

