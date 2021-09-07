Bbva USA Takes Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Bbva USA acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,233,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $470,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,040 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 76.8% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,684,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,923 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.4% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 2,205,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,556,000 after purchasing an additional 50,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,168,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,489,000 after purchasing an additional 110,904 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.3% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,727,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,131,000 after purchasing an additional 22,542 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMRN opened at $84.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.71. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.35 and a 12-month high of $92.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $501.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.84 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.62 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.80.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

