Bbva USA Takes $82,000 Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KTB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,632,000 after buying an additional 42,349 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 495.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the first quarter valued at $2,715,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 0.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 104,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 36.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KTB stock opened at $54.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.88. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $69.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.28.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 257.55% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $490.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.71.

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

