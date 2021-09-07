Bbva USA Takes $78,000 Position in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN (NYSEARCA:FLGE)

Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN (NYSEARCA:FLGE) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLGE. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN by 5.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 258,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,538,000 after buying an additional 13,137 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN in the first quarter worth approximately $614,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN in the first quarter worth approximately $397,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN in the second quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN by 145.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter.

Get Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLGE opened at $792.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $737.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $646.62. Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $800.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN (NYSEARCA:FLGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.