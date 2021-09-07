Bbva USA Purchases Shares of 752 Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Bbva USA bought a new position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EHC. Raymond James upgraded Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

Shares of EHC opened at $80.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $60.44 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.75%.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

