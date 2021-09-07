Bbva USA Makes New $80,000 Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2021

Bbva USA bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $54,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $107.58 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $108.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.13.

