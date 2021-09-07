Bbva USA Makes New $75,000 Investment in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Bbva USA bought a new position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,441 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 29.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at $119,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 19.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 14.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $52.51 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $37.87 and a 12-month high of $55.22. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 0.72.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $394.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.82 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 62.33%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.63 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.03.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

