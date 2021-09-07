Bbva USA Invests $57,000 in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Bbva USA acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth $31,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 68.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 48.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 36.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $429.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $443.89 and its 200-day moving average is $431.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.55. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.25 and a 1 year high of $479.87. The company has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GWW shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $462.75.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

